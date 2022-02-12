LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim had a career-high 20 points as UMass Lowell defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 88-71 on Saturday.

Max Brooks had 17 points and three blocks for UMass Lowell (13-11, 5-7 America East Conference). Everette Hammond added 13 points. Allin Blunt had 10 points.

Keondre Kennedy had 19 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (12-11, 7-5), whose six-game winning streak ended. Szymon Wojcik added 11 points. L.J. Owens had 11 points.

The River Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Retrievers on the season. UMass Lowell defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 66-64 on Jan. 8.

