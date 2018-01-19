FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - While football fans may snicker at comparing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, coaches and players aren’t buying into that.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described how Bortles makes good decisions on the field and is hard to tackle, while Jaguars head coach Marrone described Brady as ready to go.

“He can go out there and he’ll just go pick up a ball and throw it and you would think that he’s, ya know, he’s ready to go,” said Marrone.

Bortles knows the Patriots history and is looking forward to a David versus Goliath match-up.

“I think it would be a good test, a good challenge to kind of go against the team that’s been on top for awhile,” said Bortles.

So how do Brady and Bortles stack up in 2017?

Brady threw 32 touchdowns with 4,576 passing yards. His passer rating was 102.8, the third best league wide.

Bortles numbers varied greatly, throwing 21 touchdowns with 3,687 passing yards. His passer rating of 84.7 was 20th in the NFL.

Brady’s numbers at age 40 could be considered MVP worthy, something that the Jaguars head coach realizes even with Brady on the injury report.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left handed, if he had a problem with his right hand, and throw it just as well, and I mean that,” Marrone said.

The Jaguars will face off against the Patriots in Foxborough at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

