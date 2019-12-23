A former New England Patriots player put a twist on a holiday classic with “How the Grinch Won 6 Rings.”

Rob Gronkowski channeled Dr. Seuss to tell the Christmas tale of how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick helped lead the team to six Super Bowl championships.

“We went out and won but that wasn’t a surprise. The Grinch was so happy, his hoodie, I mean heart, doubled in size,” Gronkowski read, referring to Belichick as the Grinch.

His story talks about how the players were banned from partying during the season, adding that it was all worth it in the end.

