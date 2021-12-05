LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a season-high six steals, Dre’Una Edwards had her third consecutive double-double and No. 16 Kentucky never trailed as the Wildcats beat Merrimack 90-56 on Sunday.

Edwards finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists, and Robyn Benton scored 12 points for Kentucky (6-1).

Edwards made free throw that gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a 14-0 run that made it 19-5 midway through the first quarter. Kate Mager and Mayson Kimball made back-to-back 3s before Kimball added a jumper in an 8-0 spurt that trimmed Merrimack’s deficit to 29-22 but the Warriors got no closer. Howard answered with a three-point play and her layup with 4:02 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Kimball led Merrimack (2-5) with 17 points but made just 7 of 20 from the field and finished with eight turnovers.

Howard moved past Makayla Epps (1,790) and Leslie Nichols (1,797) into fourth on Kentucky’s career scoring list with 1,799 points.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)