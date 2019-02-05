Hundreds flock to Gillette Stadium as Patriots return home with 6th Super Bowl trophy

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A day after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, the Patriots returned home from Atlanta with their sixth Lombardi Trophy in hand.

The Super Bowl champions touched down at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport around 2 p.m., boarded buses, and made the 30-minute trek north to Foxborough.

Hundreds of exuberant fans waited at Gillette Stadium to greet the team.

Jason McCourty, who played in a Super Bowl for the first time, proudly carried the trophy off the bus.

McCourty came up huge in the third quarter against Jared Goff and the Rams, breaking up a 29-yard touchdown pass intended for Brandin Cooks that would have put the Rams in front.

The fans that flocked to Foxborough gave the team a hero’s welcome, dished out high-fives and chanted “we’re still here!”

“It’s crazy. We’re so lucky. It’s awesome,” a fan dressed head-to-toe in Patriots garb said.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman stayed behind. The star duo spent the day celebrating at Disney World.

Both will rejoin the team in time for Tuesday’s championship parade, which is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

