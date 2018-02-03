MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) – Patriots fans gathered in Minneapolis Saturday after to get in the Super Bowl spirit.

Fans braved the freezing cold and snow at a rally held in middle of downtown Minneapolis.

Cheerleaders, former players and team owner Robert Kraft pumped up fans from the stage.

The Super Bowl just 24 hours away, and many fans who traveled from Massachusetts still do not have tickets. The Patriots decided to once again reward the loyal fans by giving away tickets during a game at the rally.

People on stage tossed rubber balls into the crowd—anyone with a six on their ball won tickets. The winners were a diehard fan from Peterborough, New Hampshire and a woman who grew up in Mass. but now lives in Minnesota.

