Hundreds of fans line up for hours to meet Danny Amendola in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Hundreds of Patriots fans created a frenzy Wednesday as they lined up for hours to meet Danny Amendola at the Big Y supermarket in Milford.

The wide receiver arrived at the supermarket to sign autographs and pose for pictures. Fans said they rearranged their work schedules and took their children out of school to wait in line and get a chance to meet him.

After signing for more than his allotted 90 minutes, Amendola excited out the back of the Big Y. Crowds were so big that at least half a dozen local and State Police cruisers were brought in to help Amendola drive out of the parking lot and leave safely.

Despite Amendola sticking around extra to sign autographs, many fans were left empty-handed as the line was too long for him to get to everyone.

“We waited in line for four-and-a-half hours, got up to the front and they cut us off. My kids are really upset,” said Lindsay Tokanel, who drove down from Pelham, New Hampshire with her children.

