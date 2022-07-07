BOSTON (WHDH) - After a rough rehab start with the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took a few swings at a tv in a hallway. Thursday, Sale was back at Fenway and stepping up to the plate to apologize for the excessive outburst.

“I acted like an idiot last night,” said Sale. “Seven-year-old temper tantrum. It’s not something I’m proud of, not something I want to do. Stuff happens. Got to get it out.”

The 2018 World Series champion allowed three hits and five walks, including one with the bases loaded during the Woo Sox’ 4-2 loss to the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

After Sale’s bases loaded walk, the seven-time All-Star was sighted grabbing a bat as he descended the clubhouse steps. Video later caught the pitcher taking repeated kicks at a broken tv in the hallway behind the clubhouse.

While Sale apologized for the destruction of property, he wasn’t ready to apologize for demonstrating his competitive spirit.

“It is what it is, it’s who I am. It’s what makes me a big leaguer, what makes me good at my job. Might not be good for the public eye,” said Sale. “Who’s perfect? Name him. I’d love to shake his hand.”

Brian O’Neil, the man who caught the outburst on video, said even if he felt he could not support Sale’s actions fully, it is nice to see passion out of an athlete.

“I see his passion in there. I understand it,” said O’Neil. “I think I’d rather see that than a professional athlete just phoning it in.”

Sale also took the time to state that the damage will be paid for and that he also spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner for the Woo Sox players, coaches and staff.

The southpaw has only pitched in 9 games for the Red Sox since 2019. Tommy John surgery forced Sale to miss all of the 2020 season and a stress fracture in his rib cage cut his 2021 season short. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has stated Sale may make his 2022 debut next week.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)