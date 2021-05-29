BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Bruins fans are ready to get back inside the TD Garden to support their team Saturday.

“The place is going to be jumping. The Bruins are going to be ready to go,” said fan Andrew Johnson.

The state’s lifting of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Saturday allows for 18,000 fans to cheer on the Bs against the New York Islanders. Fans must still wear masks and can’t bring bags, but they said they’ve been waiting for this day.

“There’s going to be some big hits right out of the gate,” said Bryan Danahy. “That energy, that crowd brings big hits right away. I can’t wait.”

