BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran still feels like he has more to prove, despite earning an all-star nod in the 2024 season and taking home the all-star game MVP award.

“I wish I could switch my mindset, but my mindset’s still kinda going about it like… like [I haven’t] earned anything yet, I still gotta prove myself,” said Duran.

Duran hit .285 last season with 21 home runs and lead the league in doubles. The 28-year-old is hoping to cash in for a big payday this season.

“I’m always working to get better, so there’s always a higher ceiling that you can reach,” said Duran.

Duran avoided arbitration, signing a one year deal reportedly worth $3.75M with a 2026 club option.

“Yeah, I mean it’s always good when you can get it resolved on both sides,” said Duran. “An both sides were in great agreement, so I mean, I am happy with what we got.”

Locking in Duran for another year is one of the many moves the Sox made this offseason to improve their roster.

While expectations are higher, Duran still wants the team to play with a chip on their shoulder.

“Seems like we are going to be pretty good,” said Duran. “Always love to be the underdog, and I know there’s always people counting us out. I just can’t wait to prove people wrong.”

