BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow spoke out how the team is shifting their focus to the 2026 season, stressing it’ll take time to upgrade his roster for another run at the playoffs next year.

“I think the worst time to make a decision is kind of in the immediate aftermath of some, you know, emotional outcome,” Breslow said. “Getting knocked out of, out of the playoffs is certainly that, which is why I think it’s important to take a breath and kind of give ourselves a little bit of distance.”

One of Breslow’s top priorities this offseason could be finding a replacement for third baseman Alex Bregman, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent. It’s a potential departure that would leave a huge void to fill for Boston.

“I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field, in the clubhouse, to the coaching staff, to the front office, every conversation we’ve had, I learned something,” Breslow said. “I think that impact and influence has rubbed off on his teammates, and by all accounts he’s loved his time in Boston as well.”

Despite the uncertainties heading into the offseason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora feels his roster is set up for sustained success.

“I think we took the steps in the right direction,” Cora said. “Last offseason, during the season, not only as far as what the front office did but what we did on the field. It was a much better team than the last few years.”

“I truly believe we’re gonna be playing for the same thing next year, to win the AL East and have a deep run in October, and hopefully win the World Series,” Cora said.

