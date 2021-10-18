(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shared that he is now vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Newton posted a video to YouTube showing the moment he received his shot.

“I got my vaccination card,” he said. “I want to play football.”

Newton was released from the Patriots right before the start of the regular season.

Team representatives said that decision was not due to Newton’s vaccination status.

