COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) — A 3-year-old Patriots fan from Rhode Island is crying out for Tom Brady to play during Thursday’s pre-season game.

Mike Grenier captured the moment when his daughter Penelope began screaming for Brady.

“I want to see Tom Brady,” she cried. “I love you, Tom Brady.”

Grenier says he tried to keep a straight face to not encourage her but couldn’t stop laughing.

Brady typically plays during the second and third pre-season games but he says that’s ultimately up to coach Bill Belichick.

“I think the plan’s always to play,” he said during a media conference Tuesday. “Whether I do or don’t is up to coach, but yeah, I certainly plan on being out there.”

The Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

