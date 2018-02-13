‘I want to win:’ Boston Red Sox manager shares season goals for the team

FORT MYERS, FL (WHDH) — Red Sox spring training is in full swing as pitchers and catchers report Tuesday.

7News sat down with Alex Cora, the manager of the Boston Red Sox, to find out what the team’s expectations are for the season.

Cora’s goal for himself and the team is to win the World Series.

“Everybody thinks it’s a learning year, and yeah I get it, it’s a learning year, but I want to win,” said Cora.

This is Cora’s first spring training as a major league manager.

Seeing some of his players arrive to JetBlue Park ahead of schedule, he knows that his players are on the same page.

“The season hasn’t finished the way they wanted the last two years, and I’ve talked to them about it and it seems that they want to prove everybody wrong,” Cora said.

Cora believes his line-up can compete despite not making any major moves this off-season.

“As long as we score runs, regardless of how we do it, we’re going to be fine,” he said.

Cora added that he feels fortunate to be managing a team that has won back-to-back division titles.

