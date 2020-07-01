FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady may have left the New England Patriots organization but he’s making sure his former teammate remembers him.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday of him and quarterback Cam Newton wearing a Patriots uniform.

“néwtôn, MASSACHUSÊTTS #LetsWork,” Edelman captioned the photo.

Brady commented, “I will always be your #1” followed by a winking face emoji.

Newton, who wears number 1 on his jersey, confirmed that he would be joining the Patriots for the 2020-2021 season in a recent hype video.

Brady left the team following 20 seasons and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)