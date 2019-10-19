‘I would never do that’: Tom Brady says Netflix scene at spa not a shot at Robert Kraft

Tom Brady is defending his cameo in a new Netflix show where he walks out of a strip mall spa, saying viewers seeing the clip as a dig against Patriots owner Robert Kraft are taking it out of context.

In the new Netflix series “Living With Yourself,” about a man who clones himself, Brady is seen walking out of the cloning location, disguised as a strip mall location called the ‘Top Happy Spa.’

The Patriots quarterback says he’s upset that anyone would think he was taking a shot at Kraft, who back in February was charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa. He said the scene was filmed a year ago and written four years ago — and is simply being taken out of context.

“It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,” Brady said. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him, I would never do that.”

“I think everybody knows what our relationship’s about, for 20 years it’s been nothing but love and respect,” Brady said. “I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him and I love him dearly.”

Kraft is accused of paying for sex acts at the spa on two consecutive days back in January. He’s pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges.

This past spring, a judge ruled that video from cameras secretly placed inside of the business could not be used as evidence.

