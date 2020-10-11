‘If they have to cancel the season, cancel it’: Fans doubt NFL can keep players safe after more positive cases

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans at Gillette Stadium Sunday said it was the right call to postpone another Patriots game following more positive coronavirus tests, but said they were skeptical the season could continue as more cases are reported in the NFL.

The Patriots’ third positive test for coronavirus, reportedly for defensive tackle Byron Cowart, led to the NFL shutting down the team’s practice facility Sunday and postponing the team’s game against the Denver Broncos until next Sunday.

“I’m certainly sad to be missing a game but I would rather them have more time to prepare to get out there,” said fan Damon St. Thomas.

Cowart joins quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as Patriots who have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tennessee Titans also shut their facility as they deal with positive tests, and fans said they were doubtful the NFL could prevent the disease from spreading.

“It doesn’t feel very likely they are going to keep this going all season to me,” said fan Will O’Toole. “I look at the bubbles of the NBA and NHL and I don’t know how the NFL is going to push through.”

“I’d prefer they don’t keep sacrificing the players health the way they have,” said fan Webb McNamee. “If they have to cancel the season, cancel it. There are other things to watch.”

