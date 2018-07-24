(WHDH) — 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had the confidence that he was better than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while playing for New England.

The former Patriots backup quarterback told Bleacher Report in their “Power 50” series that he knew Brady was better than him during his first day in the NFL but he kept the mindset that he wanted to be a starter.

“Even when I was a little kid, my brothers, whenever we would play, I would literally always think I was going to win. I wouldn’t, but I would always think that. It’s like when I go to New England, when I first got there, I thought in my head, ‘I’m better than this dude,’” Garoppolo told Bleacher Report.

He added that it was a quiet confidence that he had, believing that he was better than Brady, but something he would never speak about.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)