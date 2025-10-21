BOSTON (WHDH) - Brad Marchand is bracing for an emotional evening. He’s set to play against the Bruins in Boston for the first time since he was traded away to the Panthers at last year’s trade deadline.

“I’m excited for this one, I mean it’ll be fun to compete against my, you know, guys that you’ve been playing with for a long time and be on the other side of it,” Marchand said. “It kinda hits you when you’re here a little bit more. I haven’t thought a ton about it up to this point but, I think that’s probably why I don’t cause I know I’ll get emotional about it, you know? But yeah, it’ll be hard not to, I mean, there’ s just too many memories and I was here too long for it not to.”

The former captain spent parts of 16 season in the black and gold. He ranks fourth in franchise history in games played and goals, fifth in points, and first in short-handed goals.

Marchand was also part of the team that snapped a 39-year Stanley Cup drought.

Charlie McAvoy for one, cannot wait for the reunion.

Obviously, he’s an incredible Bruin in everything he’s done for this community and city, so happy for him,” McAvoy said. “For the success that he had and just looking forward to seeing him after.”

Marchand hopes the Garden crowd remembers him fondly on a night the pesky winger said he’ll never forget.

“Like, these are things that down the road, I think I’ll really appreciate, and, y’know, there’s been enough moments that I kinda went through and I didn’t take it in enough, or I didn’t really appreciate it, and y’know, this is one that I, I will make sure that I do,” Marchand said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)