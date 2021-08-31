BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted to Instagram on Tuesday after he was released from the team

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say … Please don’t feel sorry for me!! I’m good,” Newton wrote.

The post came after the Patriots announced they were releasing Newton and going with rookie Mac Jones at quarterback.

