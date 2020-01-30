In or out? Patriots QB Tom Brady posts cryptic photo, sets internet ablaze

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set the internet ablaze with speculation Thursday night after posting an optical illusion to his social media accounts.

The photo shows the star athlete either walking into a stadium or away from it and just 30 minutes after posting, it garnered over 150,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

When asked by Westwood One radio if he would be willing to play for another team, Brady said, “I’m open-minded about the process and, at the same time, I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job, so I’m looking forward to what’s ahead, whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

He added that in the meantime, he’s still decompressing from last season by spending time with his family.

Following New England’s 20-13 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium earlier this month, owner Robert Kraft said his “hope and prayer” was for Brady to return to the Patriots for a 21st NFL season or call it a career.

Brady told reporters that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire in the off-season.

