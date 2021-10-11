Bill Belichick and Alex Cora are both riding high after big wins — and chatting with each other about their success.

The Red Sox manager said he got a surprise text from the Patriots coach last week, before the team’s Wild Card win over the Yankees.

“All of a sudden I got the text from this random area code. And then I read it and I was like ‘Wow,'” Cora recalled “That’s cool to be honest with you. For somebody of his status to take his time and wish us luck… I loved it.”

“So I’m in the club,” Cora added. “That’s huge. That’s like the highlight of the year to be honest with you.”

And Cora texted Belichick back Sunday, wishing him luck before the Patriots took on the Texans, winning a close game 25-22.

“We’ve been friends for a while and I really respect what he does and what he’s brought to the Red Sox,” Belichick said. “I’ve enjoyed our relationship.”

