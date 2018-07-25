(WHDH) — Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is gearing up for training camp as he enters his seventh season in the NFL and his second with New England.

7News Sports Director Joe Amorosino talked with Guy one-one about football, his family and food to understand his creative routine for staying healthy and sharp.

At 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 300 pounds, Guy is a big target who takes a lot of hits.

He stood tall on the field for the 16 regular games and three playoff games during the 2017 season, meaning recovery is crucial after each hour-long game.

“You’re getting hit with a helmet and you’re trying to hit the person as hard as you can,” Guy explained. “My recovery has to be on point.”

This includes following a strict diet and rarely ever straying away from it.

“The last time I had a bite of ice cream it was Haagen-Dazs rum raisin – AFC Championship,” he said. “I went in the freezer, got a spoonful, ate it and I was like this is amazing and put it back in the freezer for the next time.”

Balancing family and football is also important to Guy who has a 1-year-old daughter.

“I make sure when I get home, I got my hours of studying; I got my hours with daddy time,” he said. “The best thing about it is I can be on my iPad and she can be sitting there watching the plays with me, so we both do our studying together.”

Tune into Sports Xtra this Sunday at 11:25 p.m. to see Guy’s full daily routine.

