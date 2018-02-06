TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to Boston’s lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Toronto after missing the previous three games because of a bruised right quad.

Irving suffered the injury in a Jan. 29 win at Denver. The Celtics went 3-0 with Terry Rozier starting in place of the five-time All-Star guard, with Rozier scoring a career-high 31 points against Atlanta last Friday. Irving is averaging a team-high 24.9 points per game.

Forward Marcus Morris was also active for the Celtics after missing the past two games because of a bruised left hip.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics had won four straight entering Tuesday night’s game but had lost their past four in Toronto. The Raptors entered the night second in the East, trailing Boston by two games.

