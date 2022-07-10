BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Renegades are once again champions of the Women’s Football Alliance after they beat the Minnesota Vixen 32-12 on Sunday.

The Renegades led by as much as 26-0 in the fourth quarter before Minnesota got on the board at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Sunday’s win marked their fourth straight championship victory, and seventh overall.

Boston was undefeated throughout 2022, going 6-0 in the regular season while scoring an average of over 40 points per game before the post-season.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)