BOSTON (WHDH) - After a nine-day wait, game-day excitement enveloped the TD Garden Thursday morning as the Celtics finished final preparations for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Dallas Mavericks.

Inside the Garden, the parquet already bustled with activity near 9 a.m. and Celtics-branded shirts lay on arena seats.

“You got Boston,” the shirts read in a nod to fans of opposing teams who have chanted “We want Boston.”

Tipoff in Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Nearly 24 hours before the scheduled start time, the Celtics shared a hype video featuring Patriots legend Tom Brady as its narrator.

“Really? You want Boston?” Brady said after soundbites of chanting fans. “Take it from me. That’s a bad idea.”

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

The Celtics last played on May 27 when they completed their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now eying the NBA Finals, Celtics players, staff and fans alike are looking forward to the comeback of Kristaps Porzingis, who has been out of action since he suffered a calf injury in Game 4 of the Celtics’ playoff series against the Miami Heat.

“In this kind of environment, it’s going to be special,” Porzingis said. “It’s going to be goosebumps, for sure.”

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he is feeling the goosebumps as the Celtics enter their series as the favorite to beat Dallas.

“Some of the greatest players to ever play this game wore this uniform,” he said. “…I told myself that, if I ever got the opportunity again to make it to the Finals, that [I would] never take it for granted.”

While players shared their thoughts, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Wednesday said he wants his team to block out the noise and play on basketball’s biggest stage as if it was any other game.

“Unless they change the lightbulbs in the arenas, they won’t be any brighter than they were in the last series,” he said. “The toughest team will win. The team that makes the most plays will win. The team that can execute the details at a high level will win. It’s no different.”

