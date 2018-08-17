Jackie Bradley Jr. helps Red Sox scholars gear up for school

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. spent some time Friday going back-to-school shopping as part of his team’s program to help out Boston public schools students.

Dozens of Boston students loaded up on back-to-school swag, all courtesy of the Red Sox Scholars program.

“I feel good to know that the Red Sox Foundation has my back as I go through this whole journey of going through high school and college and everything,” said 8th grader Charlize Hoeun.

“It’s my favorite event that they host every year,” said UMass-Dartmouth freshman Nathalie Douyon. “Because you get free stuff and it’s a great way to get you on the right foot.”

Red Sox Scholars are supported through $10,000 college scholarships, mentoring, and after-school activities. Bradley Jr. handed out the goods at Target’s Fenway store.

“I can relate, being sort of an inner-city child, when I was younger as well,” Bradley Jr. said. “Just being able to be there, being that extra voice of encouragement and letting them all know that it’s going to be alright.”

Today’s highlight was Jackie’s daughter, Emerson, reading the raffle ticket winners.

“She heard me reading off a few numbers and she…decided she wanted to give it a try as well,” Bradley Jr. said.

Some scholars are setting their sights high. Tuluwalope Moses is going to Harvard this fall and like all college freshmen in the program, she got a laundry basket loaded with home goods.

“I’m excited about the extension cord because I wouldn’t have thought to get that for college,” Moses said.

For more information about the program, visit the Red Sox Foundation’s Red Sox Scholars site here.

