GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — James Conner ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, offensive lineman Jonah Williams recovered a fumble for the first score of his NFL career and the Arizona Cardinals used a stellar defensive performance to beat the New England Patriots 30-17 on Sunday.

The win kept the Cardinals (7-7) on the fringe of the playoff hunt and snapped a three-game losing streak.

New England (3-11) has lost four straight.

The 312-pound Williams scored when he fell on a ball that was fumbled into the end zone, giving the Cardinals a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The right tackle was added to the injury report early Sunday because of an illness, but played anyway.

Chad Ryland added field goals from 49, 35 and 40 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards, while Trey McBride caught nine passes for 87 yards.

Conner’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10:39 left pushed the Cardinals ahead 23-3. The Patriots responded with their only touchdown of the day: a 3-yard shovel pass from Drake Maye to DeMario Douglas, cutting the lead to 23-10.

The Cardinals’ defense thrived for most of the afternoon despite a tough start, losing two starting linebackers to injuries on the opening drive. Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion) and Jesse Luketa (thigh) were hurt within the first five plays of the game and didn’t return.

New England couldn’t take advantage until the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach. Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a late 5-yard touchdown.

The Patriots finished with 311 total yards, but nearly half came in the final quarter.

Arizona pushed ahead 16-3 with 9:07 left in the third on Ryland’s third field goal, this one from 40 yards. The Patriots moved the ball 66 yards on the ensuing drive, but the Cardinals made two stops at their own 4-yard line to force a turnover on downs.

The Cardinals caught a break late in the third when Murray appeared to throw an interception deep in Arizona’s own territory, but New England’s Anfernee Jennings was called for roughing the passer after hitting Murray on the helmet while going for the sack.

Murray was evaluated for an injury, but returned to the game.

Williams scored his first NFL touchdown thanks to a fortuitous bounce. Greg Dortch fumbled on a run just short of the goal line, but the right tackle fell on the ball just before it went out the back of the end zone. Conner got the drive started with a 53-yard run.

Arizona added a field goal just before halftime for a 13-3 advantage at the break. Maye completed all 10 of his passes in the first half, but they gained a total of just 71 yards.

Injuries

Patriots: OL Cole Strange (knee) was activated from IR this week, but was inactive Sunday. … LB Christian Ellis (head) left in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (shin) left in the second half. … RB Trey Benson (ankle) left in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

Patriots: At Buffalo next Sunday.

Cardinals: At Carolina next Sunday.

