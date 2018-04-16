(WHDH) – Outside linebacker James Harrison announced his retirement from the NFL early Monday morning.

Harrison signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots at the end of 2017 and played in Super Bowl LII.

At the end of the season, he entered free agency.

Harrison made the announcement on social media, saying he’s “missed way too much for way too long … and I’m done.”

He finished off the post with the hashtag #2ndAndFinalRetirement.

