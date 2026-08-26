MIAMI (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in the 11th inning, Mickey Gasper had his first career two-homer game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The surging Red Sox won their fifth in a row and ninth in 12 games. They have won their past three series and 14 of their last 20.

Willson Contreras led off the 11th with a single that advanced automatic runner Wilyer Abreu from second base to third. Jahmai Jones drew a walk to load the bases, and Abreu was forced out at home on Andruw Monasterio’s grounder.

Duran then connected on a sweeper from Cade Gibson (2-1) to put the Red Sox ahead 7-3. Alec Gamboa (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings for his first major league win.

Gasper sent his first homer to right-center to put Boston up 1-0 in the second. It was the only run the Red Sox managed against starter Tyler Phillips, who struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Payton Tolle carried a no-hitter into the fifth for Boston, but allowed a leadoff double to Xavier Edwards. Tolle eventually loaded the bases, and the Marlins tied it on Brian Navarreto’s sacrifice fly.

Gasper’s second homer of the night traveled 418 feet to center field, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 advantage in the sixth, but Heriberto Hernández answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half.

Connor Wong scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th, and Navarreto scored on a third-strike wild pitch to tie the game again.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (16-3, 2.79 ERA) faces Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.37) in the series finale Wednesday.

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