BOSTON (WHDH) - Jaylen Brown is expected to miss one to two weeks with the Boston Celtics due to a right hamstring strain.

Head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement Monday

Brown had left the game against the Miami Heat last Thursday because of hamstring tightness.

He did not play against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to Coach Udoka. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2021

