BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took the next step in his return from a torn Achilles Monday — hitting the court with the Celtics G League team.

In a statement, the Celtics said Tatum would participate in portions of the Maine Celtics’ practice Monday afternoon at the Auerbach Center in Brighton.

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks in May, 2025.

The 27-year-old had expressed doubt in recent weeks about his returning to the Celtics’ lineup at some point this season, but this marks a significant milestone for the NBA champion.

Brad Stevens, President of Basketball Operations and General Manager of the Celtics, said last week that Tatum still has a way to go in his recovery and is not rushing his return to the game. The team has not given any details of a potential timetable for his return.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)