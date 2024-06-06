BOSTON (WHDH) - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played 102 playoff games together. But they have never won an NBA title.

As the Celtics now look to secure their 18th championship, and as Tatum and Brown seek their long-sought rings, they are approaching any negativity from their critics without care.

“You get scrutinized enough for a large part of your career, it becomes normal,” Brown said. “Then, it just rolls off you.”

“I’m not thinking about what it would mean for my legacy or anything like that,” Tatum said on Wednesday. “[I’m] just excited to play some basketball.”

Tatum and Brown have played their entire careers with the Celtics. They were also both on the 2022 Celtics team that won its way into the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Now with a chance to put the skeptics to rest, Tatum and Brown have earned praise from teammates.

“The pressure that [Brown] and [Tatum] have to take on is something different,” said Celtics guard Jrue Holiday this week.

“It’s really, really impressive how they handle themselves, how they stay professional, how they still come out every game day and do what they do,” he continued.

Tipoff in Game 1 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the TD Garden.

After more than a week off since Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Indiana Pacers, preparations were well underway Thursday morning for the Celtics’ return to the court.

While game tickets were still available on resale sites such as StubHub Thursday morning, prices were soaring, with the cheapest tickets priced upward of $800.

“The ultimate goal is to get over the hump and win and I think that will add a lot to our legacy,” Brown said this week. “But, as of right now, that story is still sort of untold.”

“That’s what it’s all about here in Boston — this stage, this moment,” said teammate Derrick White.

