Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is used to filling up the stat sheet. Entering Thursday night, and with a two-time MVP still playing across halfcourt, the 24-year-old wingman was the NBA’s leading points getter in the 2022 playoffs.

But once the game was tipped, it was clear the rising star didn’t have the scoring touch on this particular night. On the Celtics’ first possession, Tatum’s 20-foot stepback jumper clanked off the rim. Thirty seconds later, the All-NBA selection launched a three that was closer to landing in a bystander’s lap than the basket.

It wouldn’t get easier from there. The Warriors’ 2-ranked defense keyed in on Tatum, sending delayed double teams and help defenders flying at the forward.

Instead of gritting his teeth and attempting to shoot through it, Tatum adapted. He began to sling the ball across the court, finding teammates in the throng of white jerseys and setting up shots in the corner, the wing and underneath the basket. At times, it was easy to believe the ball was laser-guided.

“Obviously we know he can score at the highest of levels but when you can score and pass like he can, it’s a game-changer,” said guard Payton Pritchard. “It makes teams play you completely different.”

By the end of the night, Tatum had racked up 13 assists, the most ever for a player in their Finals debut. Although Tatum had only shot 3-for-17 on the night, the Celtics were able to mitigate the loss of their star’s scoring with contributions from Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart. The trio combined for 15 threes on their way to the 120-108 victory, a significant portion of which were open looks often coming courtesy of Tatum’s playmaking.

“We pride ourselves on everyone being able to contribute on both ends,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka. “So that’s rewarding, especially on a night when your best guy has an off-night.”

According to Tatum, he’ll accept an eyesore of a shooting night if it comes with a Finals victory.

“I won’t expect to shoot that bad again, but if we win, I’ll take it.”

