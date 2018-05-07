BOSTON (WHDH) – JetBlue unveiled its first NBA livery Monday morning in celebration of its partnership with the Boston Celtics at Logan International Airport.

The official unveiling featured entertainment from Celtics mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun and a dunk show from the Celtics Flight Crew. Students from Winthrop Middle School’s STEM Club were also in attendance as they celebrate the completion of their Rookie Flight Crew program.

“If you watch our road games, those road games are full of green jerseys, every city we go to,” said Celtics President Rich Gotham. “So it’s really cool for us to be able to see this plane, for our fans to be able to see this plane.”

Unlike the Patriots’ plane, which is for team travel only, the Celtics plane is joining JetBlue’s fleet. Celtics fans will be able to board and travel around the world in a Celtics-branded plane.

The Celtics are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the series. Boston leads 3-0 over the 76ers.

