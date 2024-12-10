(CNN) — Joe Burrow’s house was the target of a break-in while the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was in Texas facing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, according to CNN affiliate WLWT.

CNN has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, Burrow’s representative and the Bengals for comment. The NFL told CNN that the league has been in touch with the Bengals but declined to comment further.

According to WLWT, the sheriff’s office confirmed the break-in, which the TV station says is in Anderson Township, but did not provide other information.

Last month, the NFL – as well as the NBA and NHL – warned teams that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.

The NFL’s recent security bulletin to teams advised that thieves “appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.”

The criminals are using several methods to figure out where professional athletes live and when they will be away from home – including public records, social media and news reports – along with their own surveillance of the properties, according to the bulletin.

WLWT cites two 911 calls: one from a woman saying her daughter was in the house at the time, and the other from the woman’s daughter.

“Someone broke into my house,” the woman’s daughter said on the call, which was posted on WLWT’s website. “It’s like completely messed up.”

The TV outlet said that person could be heard talking to a man in the house, who the dispatcher confirmed was working security at the residence.

WLWT also reports, citing radio traffic, that there was an officer on detail at Burrow’s house that night.

