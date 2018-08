FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Jon Bon Jovi arrived in style to a New England Patriots practice Tuesday.

The rock star landed a helicopter at Gillette Stadium to hang out on the practice field with owner Robert Kraft.

Bon Jovi has become good friends with head coach Bill Belichick over the years and can often be seen at Patriots games.

JBJ & RKK. A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

