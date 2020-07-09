One New England Patriots fan will be able to get their hands on an authentic Super Bowl LIII championship ring as long as they’re the highest bidder in an online auction.

The ring was presented to former Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, who caught former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass on Oct. 4, 2018.

The ring is inscribed with Gordon’s last name and features six Super Bowl trophies encrusted in diamonds.

Bidding for the ring on Heritage Auctions’ website is slated to start on Aug. 7 and last between Aug. 29 and 30.

