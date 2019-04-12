WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A judge could decide on Friday to release videos that prosecutors say show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for and receiving sexual acts at a Florida massage parlor.

Attorneys for Kraft, who is one of 24 men charged in the solicitation case, had filed a motion to suppress any videos of Kraft, claiming that the cameras the officers hid inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa violated constitutional privacy protections.

A number of news outlets have requested the videos be publicly released.

A second hearing will be held later this month to determine if the videos can be used as evidence in the case.

