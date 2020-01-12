Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills

Super Bowl LIII MVP New England Patriots' Julian Edelman poses during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BEVERLY, HILLS, Calif (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and is facing vandalism charges following an incident in Beverly Hills Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to an incident in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive around 9 p.m. arrested Edelman for allegedly jumping onto a driver’s vehicle and causing damage, a police lieutenant said in a statement.

He was arrested and released on a citation, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles on April 13.

