FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots greats Julian Edelman an Bill Parcells were enshrined in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday during a packed ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

Owner Bob Kraft and former players were also on hand for the event, which saw the two men awarded with their custom-made red jackets.

Edelman was selected by a fan vote as the 37th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on May 5. Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots after being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Kent State. He ranks second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards, and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

“The one thing I did know was that I had been given an opportunity, here I found a building full of some of the smartest, hardest-working men and women I’d ever been around,” Edelman said. “A group of men from all different walks of life coming together for the pursuit of one common goal, no matter what it took. And I’m so glad I got to call this place my home.”

On April 1, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft named Parcells a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee as a contributor. Parcells served as head coach of the Patriots from 1993 to 1996, helping restore credibility and competitive success to a struggling franchise.

“I want to say thank you and I’m humbled and I appreciate everything you guys have done,” Parcells said.

