New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took to social media Thursday morning to invite Philadelphia Eagles player DeSean Jackson to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. after Jackson recently shared a series of anti-Semitic Instagram posts.

“I know he said some ugly things but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” said Edelman, who identifies as Jewish.

Edelman responded to Jackson’s actions in a video posted to Instagram, where he said, “There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world.”

He added that he doesn’t want to distract from the Black Lives Matter movement by talking about anti-Semitism but that he sees a lot of similarities between Black and Jewish communities because they are both attacked by those who are ignorant and hateful.

“It’s really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you’re not a part of it, so what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn; we need to act,” Edelman said. “We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re gonna have real change.”

Edelman then went on to invite Jackson to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and said that Jackson can take him to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. He continued that they could get burgers afterward and have those “uncomfortable conversations.”

“This world needs a little more love, compassion, and empathy,” Edelman concluded in his video.

Jackson issued an apology after receiving backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts over the weekend.

