Julian Edelman gives out free Bose headphones around Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was feeling generous Tuesday as he went around Boston to give away limited-edition Bose headphones to some lucky Patriots fans.

Edelman made the announcement on his Instagram, saying he would be driving around the city to give out the special JE-11 noise-cancellation headphones. Fans were surprised to see Edelman driving around Southie and the South End, where he gave out the custom headphones.

Edelman also said he would be giving away a few pairs of the headphones on his social media pages.

