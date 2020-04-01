(WHDH) — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman will host a Planet Fitness “Home Work-In” on Thursday.

The company announced the “United We Move” work-in will take place at 7 p.m.

“How often do we get such a unique opportunity to exercise with an NFL icon? This is open to all and will be streamed live on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page,” the company said in a statement. “The virtual class is about 20 minutes and doesn’t require any equipment. The home workouts offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit. And what’s more inspiring than our champion New England team!”

Edelman’s workout will also be available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast is over.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)