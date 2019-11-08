Julian Edelman’s pop up shop opens on Newbury Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots fans are gearing up during the BYE week with merchandise from wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman’s pop up shop opened on Newbury Street on Friday.

Edelman posted a video on Instagram of all of the gear you can buy including ‘JE11’ shirts, hats, custom skateboards, and even his favorite children’s book series about Jules the squirrel.

Kristina Codiar brought her kids to the shop opening and said, “They are obsessed with Julian Edelman and the Patriots, they come to all the Super Bowl parades and send off rally’s so we couldn’t miss this.”

Fans lined up earlier in the day to be some of the first shoppers inside. Some say they waited in the cold weather with hopes of getting a glimpse of him.

The pop-up shop is open through Nov. 10.

