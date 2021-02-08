‘Just insane’: Mass. General Hospital nurse recalls going to Super Bowl LV

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of vaccinated health care heroes from New England boarded the Patriots team plane Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Jairah Zinni, Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Department staff nurse, was among the 76 frontline workers who went on the all-expense paid trip.

“It was crazy, it was just insane,” she recalled. “I can’t believe Brady won another ring, just to see him get that trophy again.”

Zinni also got to see some important members of the Patriots.

“So we were actually able to see Gov. Baker and Robert Kraft’s son and when we landed in Florida, we got to see Robert Kraft,” she said. “He was so happy. He was just handing us out masks and he was just loving meeting all of us and taking pictures for us, so it was really cool to see him.”

This trip was a way for the Kraft family and the Patriots to give back to health care workers and to help spread the message of get vaccinated.

“With the vaccination coming out and stuff like that, it’s just paving the way for something to be excited for, to be hopeful for in the future,” Zinni said.

When it came to watching Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, Zinni says her favorite part was the celebration.

“Honestly my favorite part was just to see him at the end, just to see their families rush out and just to see them accomplish what they did, and to celebrate with them I thought that was just remarkable,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)