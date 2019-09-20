JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHDH/AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter to vent about the amount of penalties issued during Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

“Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” Brady tweeted, which he followed minutes later with, “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

The officiating annoyed several NFL fans around the country, with the most head-scratching flags coming when Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa was called for roughing the passer in the second quarter, and Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan was penalized for pass interference after barely touching Dede Westbrook.

Suspended Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan later added, “Wow, who would have thought that the refs would mess up so many calls?”

The Jaguars went on to beat the Titans, 20-7.

