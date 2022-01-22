BOSTON (AP) — James Karnik scored a career-high 26 points, Makai Ashton-Langford added 18 points, and Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 68-63 on Saturday.

Fifth-year seniors Karnik and Ashton-Langford scored all but 24 of the Eagles’ points. T.J. Bickerstaff had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Boston College (8-9, 3-4 ACC).

Virginia Tech had a chance to take the lead in the final minute but trailing 64-63 Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma missed 3-pointers. Bickerstaff cleaned up the defensive rebound after Aluma’s miss, brought the ball upcourt, then got the assist on a cross-over layup by Jaeden Zackery for a 66-63 lead with 33 seconds left. After another missed 3-pointer by the Hokies, Bickerstaff wrapped it up with a pair of free throws.

Aluma led Virginia Tech (10-8, 2-5) with 21 points. Hunter Cattoor, who made 4 of 5 3-pointers, scored 14 points and Alleyne added 10.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Ashton-Langford gave BC a 51-46 lead with 11:39 remaining in the second half. Four points from Aluma, followed by a 3-pointer by Cattoor, helped Virginia Tech draw even at 53 but Boston College would not fall behind. The last tie was at 61 before BC held the Hokies to two points over the final 4-plus minutes.

Boston College scored only four points in the first 8 1/2 minutes, falling behind 11-4. Virginia Tech later went ahead 22-12 but the Eagles began to show more offensive consistency, closing to within 33-31 by the end of the first half.

Both teams have road games on Monday. Virginia Tech will be at North Carolina and Boston College plays at Wake Forest.

