FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Keaton Parks scored a goal in the 81st minute, Matt Freese had seven saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 Saturday night and win their fourth game in a row.

Freese, a 25-year-old in his sixth MLS season and second with NYCFC, has three shutouts this season. He made a diving save of a header by Giacomo Vrioni from point-blank range early in the second half.

Tayvon Gray, on the right side, played a long arcing entry to the center of the area where Parks flicked a leaping header inside the back post to give NYCFC (8-5-2) a 1-0 lead.

New England (2-10-1), which has lost three consecutive games by a combined score of 8-2, has scored an MLS-low nine goals this season and its minus-17 goal differential is worst in the league.

Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández each scored a goal for New York City in a 2-0 win over the Revolution on April 13.

