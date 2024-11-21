FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kendrick Bourne doesn’t have the best memories from the previous time the Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins.

It was Week 8 last season, and New England was trailing when the receiver caught a short pass from quarterback Mac Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter and was tackled near the sideline by Eli Apple. Bourne, whose knee buckled on the play, remained on the ground.

An MRI later revealed a torn ligament, ending a season in which Bourne — in the final year of his contract — had been leading the team in catches (37), yards (406) and touchdowns (four).

New England (3-8) prepares to head back to Miami for Sunday’s second matchup of the season with its division rival.

“I got hurt last year, man, so I’m going to the spot I was at and kind of just talk to it. Like, ‘Leave me alone,’” Bourne said.

That attitude could also be a mantra for how the 29-year-old, eight-year veteran has managed to cope during his truncated season thus far.

Following season-ending surgery on his knee last November Bourne, entered free agency. But the team brought him back on a new three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Bourne missed all of training camp and didn’t make his 2024 season debut until Week 5, which was a 15-10 home loss to the Dolphins.

He struggled to make a meaningful impact in his first five games, failing to get into the end zone, before dressing but not playing in the Patriots’ Week 10 win at Chicago.

Bourne remained engaged on the sideline in that game, however, joyously congratulating rookie Ja’Lynn Polk after he caught the game’s only touchdown.

The following week, Bourne was back on the field, finishing with season highs of five catches for 70 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season. But it came in a 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“We know what I went through. I got benched,” Bourne said. “I just came back to work with a good week. And it was good. It feels great. But … at the end of the day, I want to win. So I got benched and we won. So, it’s like. oh, how do I feel? And I’m happy. I’m really genuinely happy. And I play good, we lose. I’m happy, but it’s like it’s not how I felt last week.”

It’s partly veteran maturity. But it’s also part of the affinity Bourne has for the franchise that he’s found a home with over the past four seasons.

“I love this place. I have a real soft spot for New England,” Bourne said. “There’s a lot of nonsense going on right now. … But the potential is there. I think we’re better than where we were at the beginning of the year. And the record doesn’t show it, but I see the potential. So just trying to put my best foot forward, help build and be a part of it when it gets to that point.”

A picture that Bourne’s mom sent him recently reminded him of how far he’s come since last year. In the photo, Bourne is still wearing his post-surgery knee brace.

“I’m just very thankful,” Bourne said. “It was a journey. And when I think about it, it’s just heartwarming to be back. … It’s definitely awesome to just be healthy. Every time I leave the field now it feels different. It’s a blessing to make it off every time. Practice and game. Every time it’s a different story.”

Strange returns to practice

Offensive lineman Cole Strange practiced for the first time this season as he tries to work his way back from a knee injury.

A 2022 first-round pick, Strange started 10 games at left guard last season before being placed on injured reserve. Coach Jerod Mayo said Strange will be working at both left guard and center. Longtime Patriots center David Andrews had season-ending shoulder surgery in October.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)